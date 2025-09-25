V-P lauds Telugu language, its rich heritage in his maiden visit to AP since assuming office

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan lauded the Telugu language, traditions and cultural richness during his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh since assuming office.
Attending Vijayawada Utsav–2025 as chief guest, alongside his wife and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Radhakrishnan expressed his wish for the festival—celebrating the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage—to continue for another hundred years.
Opening his address in Telugu, a gesture warmly received by the audience, he praised the language for its literary depth and musical elegance.
“Songs in Telugu sound truly divine. The language is beautiful because it carries the essence of literature and music,” he said, also congratulating playback singer Geetha Madhuri for her performance.
Calling Vijayawada the ‘hottest city with the coolest people’, Radhakrishnan said the city is on track to become one of India’s most developed urban centres.
He recalled with pride that his first official tour as Vice-President brought him to Vijayawada, the ‘city of victory’, and expressed gratitude for the warm reception. Speaking on the significance of Dasara, he highlighted the unique devotion shown during the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.
“Respect for women’s power and divinity is embedded in India’s culture. Worshipping the Goddess as Annapurna blesses us with both strength and devotion,” he said.
Radhakrishnan also commended Andhra Pradesh’s contributions to national progress, citing advancements in education, science, medicine and technology.
“A developed India is not just a dream—it is becoming a reality. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the State is rapidly progressing towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.
He urged ministers and officials to work collectively for the State’s development and thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for their role in strengthening India’s growth story.
“Your energy, your traditions and your contributions are invaluable to the nation,” he said, also praising MP Kesineni Sivanath for initiating the festival.
Vijayawada Utsav–2025 has drawn national attention this year for its vibrant cultural programmes and reaffirmed the city’s reputation as a spiritual and cultural hub. The Vice-President’s participation and words of appreciation added further grandeur to the celebrations, said MP Sivanath.
Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan, along with his family, offered prayers at the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, seeking blessings from the presiding deity.