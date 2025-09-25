V-P lauds Telugu language, its rich heritage in his maiden visit to AP since assuming office

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan lauded the Telugu language, traditions and cultural richness during his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh since assuming office.

Attending Vijayawada Utsav–2025 as chief guest, alongside his wife and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Radhakrishnan expressed his wish for the festival—celebrating the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage—to continue for another hundred years.

Opening his address in Telugu, a gesture warmly received by the audience, he praised the language for its literary depth and musical elegance.

“Songs in Telugu sound truly divine. The language is beautiful because it carries the essence of literature and music,” he said, also congratulating playback singer Geetha Madhuri for her performance.

Calling Vijayawada the ‘hottest city with the coolest people’, Radhakrishnan said the city is on track to become one of India’s most developed urban centres.

He recalled with pride that his first official tour as Vice-President brought him to Vijayawada, the ‘city of victory’, and expressed gratitude for the warm reception. Speaking on the significance of Dasara, he highlighted the unique devotion shown during the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

“Respect for women’s power and divinity is embedded in India’s culture. Worshipping the Goddess as Annapurna blesses us with both strength and devotion,” he said.