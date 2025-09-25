Visakhapatnam to get Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition soon

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) in the Super ECBC building in Visakhapatnam, following approval at a recent Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) meeting. The Centre’s expenditure will be jointly borne by APGENCO, APTRANSCO and other State power utilities.

According to a press statement from APEPDCL, CoEET will serve as a hub for innovation, skill development, research, startups and policy support in the clean energy sector. It will be registered as a society and involve collaboration among State utilities, academic institutions, industries, think tanks and startups.

Focus areas include renewable energy, energy storage, smart grid technologies, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, green hydrogen, and the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in grid operations. The Centre will also offer certificate courses, internships, fellowships and faculty development programmes in partnership with academic institutions. Incubation facilities will provide mentorship, industry linkages and investor access for startups, along with fundraising support.

Over the next five years, CoEET aims to undertake more than 20 research projects and field pilots, establish at least 10 energy startups, train over 1,000 professionals and contribute policy inputs at both State and national levels.