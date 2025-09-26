Andhra gets Rs 50 crore Central grant for Municipal Shared Service Centres

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to urban governance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved Andhra Pradesh’s proposal to establish and operationalise Municipal Shared Service Centres (MSSCs), recommending a grant of Rs 50 crore under the 15th Finance Commission.

The first instalment of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned, marking a pivotal step in the State’s efforts to modernise municipal services and enhance financial sustainability. Andhra Pradesh now stands as a national leader in shared municipal governance reforms, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, S Suresh Kumar said.

Conceptualised by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, the MSSC model aims to address persistent challenges faced by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including limited manpower, fragmented systems, and low revenue generation. It introduces a unified, technology-driven governance framework.

The proposal is anchored on four strategic pillars: Land Asset Management, Water Management, Energy Efficiency and ICT-Driven Citizen Services. The MSSC framework will integrate 29 services across backend, frontend, and field operations.