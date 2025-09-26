Andhra police arrest youngsters for forcing man to chant religious slogans

VIJAYAWADA: The Adoni Three Town Police on Friday registered cases against a group of youths for allegedly assaulting a young man from another community to chant slogans and offer prayers at a local shrine in Adoni.

The action follows a video circulating on social media showing the group pressuring the youth, prompting police intervention. Authorities have filed two separate cases based on complaints from both parties involved.

According to Circle Inspector Rama Lingamaiah, the group claimed their actions were in response to the youth allegedly sharing a morphed image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which they found offensive.

Three youths have been arrested in connection with the incident, and police are working to locate the individual who created and circulated the edited image.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and avoid sharing provocative content online, warning that such acts could inflame communal tensions. The investigation is ongoing, with police taking measures to maintain peace in the area.