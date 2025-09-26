Crime rate dropped by 16 per cent in Andhra: Home Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita has asserted that the government is taking stringent measures to maintain law and order and curb crime.

While responding to a question in the ongoing Assembly session, Anitha said the State witnessed severe lapses in law and order, with youth turning to ganja due to the fear of soaring liquor prices during the YSRCP regime.

She further claimed that the situation had deteriorated to the extent that even school children were addicted to ganja and were found supplying ganja.

“But after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu adopted a tough stance, the menace was brought completely under control,” she said.To curb the ganja mafia, the government has set up the special EAGLE unit, under which over 40,000 Eagle Clubs have been formed, she added.

Citing national crime reports, the Anitha said crime in the State had dropped by 16 per cent in the past one year after the TDP-led NDA government came to power.