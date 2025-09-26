Hydel power generation prioritised to ensure reliable supply in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasised the need to prioritise hydel power generation as per the State’s energy strategy. He directed that while integrating renewable sources like wind and solar, alternative options such as hydel and thermal power must be ensured to maintain a reliable supply, especially given the seasonal variability of wind energy.

Addressing a review meeting with AP power utilities on Thursday at his camp office, Vijayanand instructed APGENCO to take a proactive role in power planning and coordination.

He highlighted that since July 2025, an average of 15.5 million units (MUs) per day has been generated from hydel sources, underlining their critical role in meeting demand.

Reviewing the demand-supply forecast for October 1–5, 2025, he stated that total availability is projected at 217.03 MU against a requirement of 204.33 MU, resulting in a surplus of 12.70 MU. Of this, 93.60 MU is expected from thermal, 25 MU from hydel, and 5.40 MU from Central Generating Stations.

Additional contributions are expected from SEIL contracted power, HNPCL, solar, wind, and 1.25 MU from RTC swap returns.

APGENCO MD Nagalakshmi, In-charge JMD of APTRANSCO I Prudhvi Tej were present.