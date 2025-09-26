Jerdon’s Courser breaks silence in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The elusive Jerdon’s Courser has called once more, breaking two decades of silence. In the scrublands of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, far beyond its only known refuge in the Sri Lankamalleswara Wildlife Sanctuary (LKM), the critically endangered bird was recorded in August 2025, and the first confirmed record since 2004, and the first outside LKM since the last such historical record in 1900.

The breakthrough came on August 24, when a team of Indian birdwatchers, including Harish Thangaraj, Adesh Shivkar, Ronith Urs, Shashank Dalvi, and Pranav Vajapayem, ventured into scrublands after weeks of research. Their preparation had spanned July and August, during which they identified habitats similar to LKM that might still support the bird.

On August 24, during their first day in the field, Harish startled a bird from under a dense bush. From its flight pattern, and the glimpse of its back, he suspected it might be the elusive Jerdon’s Courser.

Encouraged, the group returned at dusk to set up a sound recorder. At 9.35 pm, while walking with torches, the silence was broken by a distinctive two-note call. “The Jerdon’s Courser gave out its typical call, repeated three times in sequence,” Harish later wrote in his blog.