3,282 varsity posts will be filled, says minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh announced that an inquiry commission will be constituted to probe irregularities in the purchase of computers, misuse of Sri Krishnadevaraya University vehicles for personal purposes, and non-implementation of reservations in recruitment and promotions.

Replying to a question by Madakasira MLA M S Raju and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday, Lokesh said action would be taken against those responsible once the commission submits its report within 100 days.

He stressed that the government is committed to running universities transparently. Referring to the death of a student due to fits in Andhra University on Thursday, he noted that despite the presence of an ambulance, the life could not be saved.

He, however, expressed concern over student organisations obstructing classes and politicising the issue.

Lokesh said there are 3,282 vacancies in universities, with recruitment delayed due to court cases. A 100-day action plan will be prepared to resolve legal hurdles and fill the posts.