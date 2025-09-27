4,71,574 jobs created within 15 months: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant achievement, the NDA government has provided employment to 4,71,574 people in the State within 15 months of assuming office.

Speaking during a short discussion on ‘Logistics, Industries and Employment Opportunities’ in the State Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the government’s initiatives to achieve the target of creating 20 lakh jobs.

He said 15,941 teachers were appointed through Mega DSC, 9,093 posts in various government departments, and 6,100 in the Police Department were also filled. Additionally, 92,149 people secured jobs through the skill development programmes, and job fairs, while 5,500 got work-from-home opportunities.

The private sector played a pivotal role, generating 3,48,891 jobs in industries such as food processing, tourism, IT, MSMEs, and renewable energy. Assuring transparency,

Naidu said the job data, including beneficiaries’ names, locations, and roles, would be available online via a dedicated portal. The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s achievement in attracting investments, noting that 10 State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meetings in 15 months cleared Rs 6.23 lakh crore investments across 125 projects, which are expected to create 6.29 lakh jobs.

Major companies like ArcelorMittal, Bharat Petroleum, LG, IBM, TCS, Google, NTPC, and Reliance are investing in Andhra Pradesh, a stark contrast to the previous regime, which held only 13 SIPB meetings in five years, he said.

To bolster growth, the government has laid emphasis on logistics development. A blueprint to enhance cargo and passenger transport through ports, airports, roads and railways has been evolved, he said.