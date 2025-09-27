Depression: High alert issued for Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A high alert has been issued in coastal villages of Andhra Pradesh following the intensification of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal into a depression.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a review meeting with District Collectors, directing the establishment of control rooms and warning boards. The NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire services have been placed on standby. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Coastal Andhra, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.
Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea, while residents are urged to steer clear of flooded areas, trees, and unstable structures. The India Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in affected districts, with some areas already experiencing showers.
Citizens are advised not to cross flooded canals or roads, stand near trees, or seek shelter under dilapidated structures during strong winds. Emergency contact numbers include 112, 1070, and 1800 425 0101.
AP State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that coastal areas may experience wind speeds of 40–60 kmph. He reiterated warnings against standing near hoardings or unstable buildings and crossing swollen streams. Heavy rainfall in upstream states has led to significant flood inflows in the Krishna and Godavari rivers. As of 6 pm on Friday, the Krishna River recorded 2.39 lakh cusecs at Prakasam Barrage, while the Godavari River measured 44.7 feet at Bhadrachalam and 5.34 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram.
Authorities are releasing floodwater downstream and have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. Flood levels may approach warning thresholds over the next two to three days, depending on rainfall in upstream regions.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, and Nandyal.