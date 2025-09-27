Depression: High alert issued for Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A high alert has been issued in coastal villages of Andhra Pradesh following the intensification of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal into a depression.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a review meeting with District Collectors, directing the establishment of control rooms and warning boards. The NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire services have been placed on standby. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Coastal Andhra, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea, while residents are urged to steer clear of flooded areas, trees, and unstable structures. The India Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in affected districts, with some areas already experiencing showers.

Citizens are advised not to cross flooded canals or roads, stand near trees, or seek shelter under dilapidated structures during strong winds. Emergency contact numbers include 112, 1070, and 1800 425 0101.