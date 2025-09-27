‘NALA act an obstacle to Andhra Pradesh’s growth’: Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday engaged in a detailed discussion on the bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Act, 2006, commonly known as the NALA Act.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad stressed the compelling need for its abolition, emphasising its role in streamlining land conversions and accelerating the State’s economic growth.

Minister Satya Prasad explained that the repeal is a strategic move to further enhance the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings in Andhra Pradesh. He noted that land development is already governed by a robust framework of local body laws and urban development authorities, rendering the NALA Act redundant and burdensome.

“The Act has turned the process of obtaining permissions for non-agricultural use of farmland into a major headache,” he stated, highlighting how landowners are forced to shuttle between offices, facing undue delays due to officials preoccupied with other duties.