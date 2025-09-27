New MBBS notification: NTRUHS adds 180 seats

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released a revised notification for MBBS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ) for the academic year 2025–26, following the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) approval of new seats and institutions.

The NMC has sanctioned an increase of 30 seats at Government Medical College, Ongole, raising its intake from 120 to 150. Santhiram Medical College, Nandyal, has been permitted to expand from 150 to 200 seats.

A new institution, Anna Gowri Medical College and Hospital in Puttur, Tirupati district, has been approved with 100 MBBS seats, 50 of which fall under CAQ. Gayathri Vidya Parishad Institute of Health Care & Medical Technology, Visakhapatnam, has received conditional renewal of 200 MBBS seats, with 100 reserved for CAQ.

Candidates who participated in Phase-I counselling may now rearrange their web options to include Anna Gowri Medical College and GVP Institute. Priority adjustments can be made through individual login IDs. Students who did not exercise options earlier or were not allotted seats may now opt for all available colleges, including the newly approved ones.

The revised schedule for exercising web options is open from September 26, 6:00 pm to September 28, 8:00 pm via the NTRUHS admission portals.