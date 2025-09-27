Student’s death triggers protests at Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday after BEd student V Venkata Sai Manikantha died on Thursday, reportedly due to insufficient medical facilities on the campus.
The student, a resident of Satavahana Hostel, collapsed in the washroom, and was initially taken to the university dispensary before being referred to King George Hospital (KGH), where he was declared dead.
Students alleged that the university ambulance lacked essential equipment, including oxygen, and claimed that the limited facilities at the dispensary contributed to Manikantha’s death.
The incident triggered protests at the Vice-Chancellor’s office, with students demanding accountability, improved medical services, and the resignation of Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar. Minor scuffles were reported when students attempted to enter the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber.
Student unions demanded compensation for the deceased’s family, and the withdrawal of police from the campus.
In response, the authorities appointed District Cooperative Society Officer T Praveena to mediate. A committee comprising the Superintendent of KGH, the Principal of Andhra Medical College, and a medical expert, has been formed to review the university’s health services, with plans to upgrade the dispensary by the end of Dasara holidays. The Vice-Chancellor assured that the student demands would be addressed within the same timeframe.
In view of this, the Andhra University administration has initiated recruitment to fill contract posts at the Health Centre, including a Medical Officer for shift duties, a Consultant Medical Officer (two days a week), a pharmacist, and a staff nurse. Interviews began on Friday afternoon, with 10 candidates attending the first day. The process will continue on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. Selected candidates will be employed on a contract basis.
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh addressed the issue in the State Assembly, noting that the government is ready to address student concerns, but emphasised that politicising universities is not acceptable. He highlighted plans to improve curriculum, and introduce market-oriented courses, while maintaining transparency in appointments at higher education institutions.
The students called off the protest after the committee assured that the matter would be looked into. The Disha Student Union criticised the university administration for its repeated inaction. Avinash, a union representative, said, “This marked the fifth dharna, and promises of improvement had consistently gone unfulfilled.”