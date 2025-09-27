Student’s death triggers protests at Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday after BEd student V Venkata Sai Manikantha died on Thursday, reportedly due to insufficient medical facilities on the campus.

The student, a resident of Satavahana Hostel, collapsed in the washroom, and was initially taken to the university dispensary before being referred to King George Hospital (KGH), where he was declared dead.

Students alleged that the university ambulance lacked essential equipment, including oxygen, and claimed that the limited facilities at the dispensary contributed to Manikantha’s death.

The incident triggered protests at the Vice-Chancellor’s office, with students demanding accountability, improved medical services, and the resignation of Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar. Minor scuffles were reported when students attempted to enter the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber.

Student unions demanded compensation for the deceased’s family, and the withdrawal of police from the campus.

In response, the authorities appointed District Cooperative Society Officer T Praveena to mediate. A committee comprising the Superintendent of KGH, the Principal of Andhra Medical College, and a medical expert, has been formed to review the university’s health services, with plans to upgrade the dispensary by the end of Dasara holidays. The Vice-Chancellor assured that the student demands would be addressed within the same timeframe.