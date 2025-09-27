Take strict steps to arrest spread of seasonal diseases across Andhra, CS K Vijayanand tells collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed the district collectors to take strict measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like GE and diarrhoea across the state.

Conducting a video conference with the district collectors from the State Secretariat on Friday, the CS said that if cases of diarrhoea and GE are found anywhere, those areas should be completely contained immediately and various food stalls should be completely stopped and leakages in fresh water pipelines should be completely controlled.

Recently, diarrhoea spread in Vijayawada and Guntur cities and the locals faced difficulties. In such times, the authorities should respond immediately and set up medical camps and completely close the food stalls.

He ordered that appropriate measures should be taken at all times to ensure that fresh water pipelines are free from leakages. He said that hand pumps and borewells should be inspected regularly and water quality tests should also be conducted.