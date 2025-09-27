Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar inspects water plants in Andhra's Guntur district

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, along with Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya, conducted surprise inspections of the Thakkellapadu water filtration plant and Stambhalagaruvu water tanks on Friday, as part of intensified efforts to contain recent diarrhoea outbreaks.

The Union Minister reviewed records and facilities, stressing the need for CCTV surveillance at water treatment plants. At a review meeting held at the Collectorate, he noted that while cases have largely subsided, continued vigilance is essential.

Officials reported that 21 out of 167 water samples collected were contaminated, prompting plans to modernise reservoirs at a cost of `15 crore. Collector Ansariya confirmed 177 diarrhoea cases in Guntur—152 from urban areas and 25 from rural regions—with 91 patients currently receiving treatment in government hospitals.

Authorities inspected 120 private RO plants in the city, seizing 21 for bacterial contamination, and 140 rural plants, identifying 16 with unsafe water.