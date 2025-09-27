YSRCP govt pushed Andhra Pradesh into financial mess: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing it of financial mismanagement and betraying the people during its five-year rule.

Addressing the Council on Friday, he labelled YSRCP’s attempts to criticise the coalition government’s achievements as ‘laughable’, given their electoral defeat and loss of public trust.

Atchannaidu contrasted the coalition government’s focus on development, welfare, and credibility with YSRCP’s legacy of ‘deception, corruption, and arrogance.’

He accused the previous YSRCP government of plunging the State into financial chaos, accumulating Rs 9.5 lakh crore in debt and leaving every sector burdened with loans. “YSRCP has no moral right to speak about employees or farmers after such failures,” he stated.

Highlighting specific grievances, the minister criticised YSRCP for discontinuing the popular Anna Canteen scheme, which provided meals to the poor for Rs 5, despite pleas in the Assembly to retain it.