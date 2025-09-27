YSRCP govt pushed Andhra Pradesh into financial mess: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing it of financial mismanagement and betraying the people during its five-year rule.
Addressing the Council on Friday, he labelled YSRCP’s attempts to criticise the coalition government’s achievements as ‘laughable’, given their electoral defeat and loss of public trust.
Atchannaidu contrasted the coalition government’s focus on development, welfare, and credibility with YSRCP’s legacy of ‘deception, corruption, and arrogance.’
He accused the previous YSRCP government of plunging the State into financial chaos, accumulating Rs 9.5 lakh crore in debt and leaving every sector burdened with loans. “YSRCP has no moral right to speak about employees or farmers after such failures,” he stated.
Highlighting specific grievances, the minister criticised YSRCP for discontinuing the popular Anna Canteen scheme, which provided meals to the poor for Rs 5, despite pleas in the Assembly to retain it.
He accused YSRCP of deceiving farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme by including central government aid in the Rs 12,500 investment support, thus shortchanging farmers.
Atchannaidu also slammed YSRCP for failing to deliver on job calendar promises, leaving unemployed youth in the lurch, and questioned their credibility in preaching morality now.
The minister further alleged that YSRCP restricted democratic participation in local elections and favoured its workers for volunteer positions, which were later discontinued due to mismanagement.
In contrast, he praised the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for successfully implementing election promises. He cited the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, which has benefited 47 lakh farmers, with plans to extend Rs 10,000 to 3 lakh tenant farmers in the second phase.
Atchannaidu urged YSRCP to offer constructive suggestions instead of attempting to undermine the coalition’s achievements, emphasizing that the people have rejected their governance.
The coalition remains committed to fulfilling its promises, he affirmed, restoring stability and progress to Andhra Pradesh.