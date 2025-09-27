YSRCP seeks CM Chandrababu Naidu’s apology for ‘snubbing’ Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition YSRCP MLCs demanded an apology from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for not inviting AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju for the inauguration of the Annexe building on the premises of the AP Legislature as well as to the women legislators’ meeting held in Tirupati recently.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council Botcha Satyanarayana sought to know why there was no invitation extended to the Council Chairman for a building inaugurated in the premise of the AP Legislature and demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister for the same amid the sloganeering by the YSRCP MLCs.

Council Chairman Moshenu Raju appealed to the members not to discuss the issue involving him when he is on the Chair and suggested that he will invite the Panel Speaker on to the chair.

With the opposition MLCs insisting that the CM come to the Council and tender apologies to the Chairman, Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu said that Naidu is not responsible for the issues taking place in the House and any of the decisions will only be taken by Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman. When Botcha said that the government humiliated Council Chairman Moshenu Raju as he hails from Dalit community, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar suggested not to attribute it to the Dalit community.