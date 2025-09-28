Andhra Assembly: Hike in former MLAs’ pension to Rs 50,000 mooted

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Committee on Amenities has proposed an increase of the minimum pension of former legislators to Rs 50,000 per month from the existing Rs 30,000, to a maximum of Rs 70,000.

It has also mooted extension of medical facilities to former legislators on par with All India Service Officers.

The House Committee, while noting that the salary and allowances of the members were last revised in 2016, has recommended that the government rationalise the salaries and allowances of the legislators keeping in view the general rise in price level.

The report of the committee was tabled in the Assembly on Saturday.

The committee met on September 25 under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, and discussed the amenities being provided to the legislators and former members.

The Speaker opined that keeping in view the financial condition of the State, it is better to recommend to the government only on the essential amenities for now.

The committee noted that the minimum monthly pension of former legislators is Rs 70,000 in Manipur, Rs 60,000 in Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh, and Rs 50,000 in Haryana and Telangana.