Andhra Assembly: Min Atchannaidu vows uplift of fisherfolk

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the 2014–19 period under the TDP government as a ‘golden era’ for the fishermen community, Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu said they had endured ‘hell’ during the YSRCP rule. He asserted that the coalition government is committed to improving the conditions of fishermen.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on the development of fishermen and irregularities in certain dairies, Atchannaidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government diluted Central government schemes meant for the uplift of fishermen and indulged in looting under the name of ‘Fish Andhra’.

He pointed out that while the previous government had announced spending Rs 155.69 crore on the scheme, only Rs 51.44 crore was actually utilised. Despite no benefit reaching the fishermen, he said, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced the scheme purely for profiteering.

Recalling that the coalition government had cleared Rs 16 crore in diesel subsidy dues left pending by the YSRCP, the Minister added that a further Rs 7 crore had recently been paid.

Atchannaidu also informed the House that a House Committee was already probing irregularities in Visakha Dairy, and that official enquiries would also be ordered into corruption in Vijaya Dairy and Krishna Dairy.