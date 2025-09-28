Andhra HC scraps seniority list of district judges

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant ruling, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has nullified the seniority list of district judges issued on January 5, 2022, for the year 2015. A divisional bench comprising Justices Ravindranath Tilhari and Kunchem Maheshwar Rao directed the High Court Registry to prepare a fresh seniority list within four months, adhering to Rule 13(A) of the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service Rules, 2007, and implementing roster points. The court mandated that no promotions be granted based on the 2022 list until the revised list is published.

The decision follows petitions by judicial officers appointed under the 10% accelerated recruitment quota, who challenged their designation as juniors to those appointed under the 65% promotion quota.

The petitioners argued that despite identical recruitment timelines—notification on March 31, 2015, results on November 14, 2015, and selection list sent to the government on November 24, 2015—the government issued appointment orders on different dates (January 20, 2016, for the 65% quota and February 8, 2016, for the 10% quota). This delay led to their junior status, which they deemed unjust and contrary to Rule 13(A). The court emphasised that seniority must be determined based on roster points.