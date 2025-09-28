Andhra Speaker urges House panel members to interact with people

VIJAYAWADA: The inaugural meeting of eight joint committees was held on Saturday at the Assembly conference hall, presided over by Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju. The event was attended by Legislative Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu emphasised the vital role of these committees in reinforcing democracy. He urged committee members to tour districts, directly engage with citizens to understand their issues, discuss solutions, and propose actionable recommendations. He also suggested undertaking visits to other states, if necessary, to enhance their understanding and approach.

The Speaker highlighted that the committee system acts as a lifeline for legislative bodies, sharing the workload of the Assembly, which cannot convene year-round. These committees operate throughout the year, reflecting the representation of both the Assembly and the Council. They play a critical role in reviewing government policies and ensuring justice for the public.

Ayyanna Patrudu stressed that measures for the welfare of women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities are not only a moral responsibility but also a constitutional duty. He underscored the significance of these committees in addressing the development and challenges faced by backward, scheduled, and minority communities. The establishment of these committees will facilitate more effective discussions on public issues.