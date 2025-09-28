BSNL 4G launch a historic leap: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the launch of BSNL’s indigenous 4G network as a “historic leap in India’s connectivity revolution,” saying the country is now equipped to link even its remotest regions with homegrown technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BSNL Swadeshi 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha. BSNL plans to roll out 4G services in 97,500 locations across India, including 108 villages, 10 of them in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM virtually participated in the launch programme arranged at the ‘A’ convention centre in Vijayawada.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “This is not just a telecom project; it is a symbol of national progress.”

“Since 1995, I have envisioned India’s progress in technology and information sectors, and today that dream is being realised. Reforms like deregulation paved the way for such change. Connecting 26,707 remote villages through 4G technology is another significant step for the nation’s progress,” he added.

He further said developing India’s own 4G stack places the country among a handful of nations capable of such technological self-reliance, and the scale of expansion reflects India’s transformation into a communication powerhouse.