CM Naidu envisions Andhra as global tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday participated in the World Tourism Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetra, held as part of the ongoing Vijayawada Utsav. This year’s theme, ‘Transformation through Tourism’, highlighted the government’s focus on positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global tourism destination.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, and Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao were present. On the occasion, Naidu virtually inaugurated the Bapatla Golden Sands Resorts and launched the AP Tourism Home Stay Portal. He also reviewed homestay projects across districts via video conferencing and released the Tourism Policy Operational Guidelines along with a poster.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “If we develop 10,000 homestays, our occupancy rate will grow significantly, and we plan to create 50,000 hotel rooms in the next three years. There is immense potential in eco-tourism, temple tourism, and Buddhist circuits, as the state has nearly 40 Buddhist sites.” He also stressed the promotion of cultural heritage, particularly Kuchipudi dance, noting that eight mega events have already been organized this year to boost tourism. “We are identifying 70 adventure tourism spots, developing Rajamahendravaram through the Akhanda Godavari project, and promoting Papikondalu as a tourism hub,” the CM added.