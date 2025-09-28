Depression triggers floods, disrupts life in Andhra's northern districts

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/KURNOOL: A depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal crossed near Gopalpur at 4.30 am IST on Saturday, moving westwards at 12 kmph, before shifting to south interior Odisha by 8.30 am, 50 km east-northeast of Gunupur and 70 km west of Gopalpur, at 15 kmph.

The IMD predicts the system will weaken into a low-pressure area within 24 hours as it moves across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh. A trough extends from the depression to Goa via Telangana and north interior Karnataka, and a cyclonic circulation is expected over north Andaman Sea by September 30, forming a low-pressure area by October 1.

Heavy rains from the depression disrupted Andhra Pradesh. Krishna and Godavari rivers rose, Prakasam Barrage inflows reached 3.83 lakh cusecs. Authorities issued warnings; residents must avoid low-lying areas and call 112, 1070, or 1800-425-0101 for emergencies.