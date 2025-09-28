Electricity bills set to decline by 13 paise per unit in Andhra from November

VIJAYAWADA: Here is a good news for the people of the State as there will be a 13 paise per unit decline in their power bills for one year from November.

For the first time since its establishment in 1999, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has directed Distribution Companies (Discoms) to refund the true-down amount to consumers in 12 equal monthly instalments from November 2025.

The refund rates are Rs 0.1328 per unit for APSPDCL, Rs 0.1343 for APCPDCL, and Rs 0.1312 for APEPDCL, applicable to power consumption from April 2024 to March 2025, and refund will reflect in power bills from November 2025 to October 2026.

The APERC on Saturday released its Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) True-Up Order for the financial year 2024-25 after a thorough review of public objections and suggestions.

It has approved a true-up amount of Rs 1,863.64 crore, significantly lower than the Rs 2,758.76 crore claimed by Discoms resulting in a reduction of Rs 895.12 crore.