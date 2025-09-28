PG Electroplast plant to come up in Sri City

VIJAYAWADA: PG Electroplast Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary PG Technoplast Private Limited, will invest around Rs 1,000 crore, has chosen Sri City, Tirupati district, for its first manufacturing facility in South India after evaluating alternative locations across the region, reaffirming industry confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s investor-first, reform-driven industrial ecosystem.

The company has acquired a 50-acre land parcel in Sri City to develop an integrated manufacturing campus, representing its largest land acquisition to date, and marking a significant addition to the State’s consumer durables and electronics manufacturing base.

PG Electroplast plans to invest approximately Rs 1,000 crore over five years, commencing with a refrigerator manufacturing plant of 1.2 million units annual capacity, with commercial production targeted by December 2026, and with master-planned provisions for subsequent phases in air conditioners, washing machines, and other appliances and electronics.

The project is expected to create over 500 direct jobs in the first phase and catalyse wider opportunities across components, logistics, and allied services in the Sri City industrial ecosystem. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, speaking about the development, welcomed the investment, and thanked PG Electroplast for placing its trust in AP.