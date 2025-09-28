PG Electroplast plant to come up in Sri City

VIJAYAWADA: PG Electroplast Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary PG Technoplast Private Limited, will invest around Rs 1,000 crore, has chosen Sri City, Tirupati district, for its first manufacturing facility in South India after evaluating alternative locations across the region, reaffirming industry confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s investor-first, reform-driven industrial ecosystem.
The company has acquired a 50-acre land parcel in Sri City to develop an integrated manufacturing campus, representing its largest land acquisition to date, and marking a significant addition to the State’s consumer durables and electronics manufacturing base.
PG Electroplast plans to invest approximately Rs 1,000 crore over five years, commencing with a refrigerator manufacturing plant of 1.2 million units annual capacity, with commercial production targeted by December 2026, and with master-planned provisions for subsequent phases in air conditioners, washing machines, and other appliances and electronics.
The project is expected to create over 500 direct jobs in the first phase and catalyse wider opportunities across components, logistics, and allied services in the Sri City industrial ecosystem. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, speaking about the development, welcomed the investment, and thanked PG Electroplast for placing its trust in AP.
Taking to X, Lokesh posted “Welcome to #AndhraPradesh, @PGElectroplast. Delighted to see you place your trust in our State and its progressive policies by setting up your first South India facility here. This Rs 1,000 crore, 50-acre campus will generate 500 direct and over 2,000 indirect jobs. With this landmark refrigerator manufacturing unit, @Sri_City further strengthens its stature as India’s ‘cool city.”
PG Electroplast has described the Sri City campus as a proud milestone-its first South India facility and largest land acquisition - citing the site’s scale, port proximity, and export potential as transformational for its long-term growth strategy and community engagement.
The State’s industries and investments departments, along with Sri City authorities, will extend dedicated handholding to expedite statutory approvals, infrastructure tie-ins, and talent pipelines.