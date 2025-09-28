PM virtually lays stone for IIT Tirupati Phase B works

TIRUPATI: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, virtually laid the foundation stone for Phase B constructions of IIT Tirupati on Saturday, marking a major milestone for the institute’s expansion and infrastructure development.
The central government has approved a total budget of Rs 2,313 crore for Phase B development, including Rs 1,243 crore for construction and Rs 517 crore for equipment and furniture. Designs for the Phase B buildings are being finalised in preparation for floating tenders.Professor A Murali Krishna, Director I/c and Dean (Planning & Infrastructure), presented a overview of the upcoming construction plans via a PowerPoint presentation during the ceremony.
In the virtual event, Tirupati Member of Parliament (MP) Gurumoorthy participated as chief guest, and Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar graced the occasion as guest of honour.
In his address, Gurumoorthy praised IIT Tirupati as one of the most beautiful campuses, distinguished by its use of sustainable technologies. He specifically lauded Professor KN Satyanarayana for his visionary leadership in developing the campus.
“The institute’s research activities, particularly in critical areas such as semiconductors and energy storage, are remarkable,” GuruMoorthy said. “I encourage the institution to broaden its focus to include locally relevant challenges and provide solutions that bolster the regional ecosystem. I also express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for allocating funds for Phase B development.”
Venkateswar remarked on the remarkable progress achieved by IIT Tirupati and expressed confidence that Phase B construction will lead to significant expansion and infrastructure improvements, further strengthening academics and research for both students and faculty. He also appreciated the director’s vision in planning a world-class campus, noting that Phase B is expected to mark major strides for the IIT Tirupati community under his leadership.