PM virtually lays stone for IIT Tirupati Phase B works

TIRUPATI: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, virtually laid the foundation stone for Phase B constructions of IIT Tirupati on Saturday, marking a major milestone for the institute’s expansion and infrastructure development.

The central government has approved a total budget of Rs 2,313 crore for Phase B development, including Rs 1,243 crore for construction and Rs 517 crore for equipment and furniture. Designs for the Phase B buildings are being finalised in preparation for floating tenders.Professor A Murali Krishna, Director I/c and Dean (Planning & Infrastructure), presented a overview of the upcoming construction plans via a PowerPoint presentation during the ceremony.

In the virtual event, Tirupati Member of Parliament (MP) Gurumoorthy participated as chief guest, and Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar graced the occasion as guest of honour.