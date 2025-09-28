Resolve issues related to Kolleru residents at once: Andhra Min to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies and Eluru District In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar has directed officials to resolve the long-pending issues of Kolleru residents by working in coordination and addressing them from a humanitarian perspective. He chaired a review meeting with State Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, MLAs from Eluru district, and officials of Forest, Revenue and Irrigation departments at the Secretariat on Saturday.

During the meeting, Minister Parthasarathy and several MLAs raised serious concerns that Forest Department officials were obstructing basic facilities like drinking water and roads in the Kolleru Sanctuary area in the name of rules. They also alleged that the department was avoiding district-level review meetings, causing hardships to residents.

Minister Nadendla Manohar said the Central Empowered Committee appointed by the Supreme Court had been asked to examine Kolleru issues with a humanitarian approach. He stressed the need for immediate action on boundary disputes of forest lands and urged Forest, Irrigation and Revenue departments to act in coordination.

Minister Parthasarathy highlighted boundary disputes in Nuzvid constituency and sought joint inspections by Revenue and Forest officials to settle them. .

Kaikaluru MLA Dr Kamineni Srinivas pointed out acute drinking water shortage and poor road conditions in Lanka villages of Kolleru, while Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar demanded approval for Mondikodu road repairs. Unguturu MLA Pathsamatla Dharmaraju sought immediate sanction for repairs to 64 notified drains and annual desilting.