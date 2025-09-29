38 village tanks to be rejuvenated under ‘Palle Pushkarini’ in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam district administration is planning to renovate and beautify at least one village tank from each mandal under the Union government’s ‘Palle Pushkarini’ scheme for the 2025–26 financial year. The initiative will be supported through funds from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The project aims to cover a total of 38 village tanks, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 3 lakh per tank. Renovation work will include strengthening of tank bunds, sluices and canals, along with beautification efforts such as planting fruit and flower saplings, installing cement benches, and constructing walking tracks.

As per MGNREGS guidelines, 60% of the funds will be allocated to workers’ wages, while the remaining 40% will cover material costs.

Village committees are tasked with identifying suitable tanks, each spanning 1 to 5 acres, located in villages with a minimum population of 1,000.

“We have already invited proposals from mandal and village committees and received 20 so far, with a few more expected in the coming days. These will be discussed during the Grama Sabhas on October 2, following which the works will commence,” explained Joseph Kumar, PD of DWMA.