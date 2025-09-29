4L pilgrims witness Garuda Vahana Seva at Tirumala with devotion

TIRUMALA: Nearly 4 lakh pilgrims from across India converged at Tirumala on Sunday for the Garuda Seva, the highlight of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, transforming the Seven Hills into a vibrant sea of devotion.

Chants of ‘Garuda Vahana Govinda Govinda...’ echoed across the hill as the curtains were raised at the Vahana Mandapam. Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned with precious jewellery, including Sahasranama Kasula Mala, Chaturbhuja Lakshmi Haram, and Makarakanti, which are adorned to Mula Virat, appeared on His favoured Garuda carrier, enthralling the faithful. By 1 pm, TTD reported 1.5 lakh attendees, with numbers swelling to 2.4 lakh by 3 pm, filling all galleries along Four Mada Streets.

Despite intermittent rain, the pilgrim count reached nearly 4 lakh by the time the procession reached its peak.

The TTD even allowed devotees into the service queue line just before the procession to accommodate the massive crowd. To ensure every devotee could witness Lord Venkateswara, the TTD, headed by Chairman BR Naidu and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, organised four separate queues along the Four Mada Streets.