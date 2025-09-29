4L pilgrims witness Garuda Vahana Seva at Tirumala with devotion

TIRUMALA: Nearly 4 lakh pilgrims from across India converged at Tirumala on Sunday for the Garuda Seva, the highlight of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, transforming the Seven Hills into a vibrant sea of devotion.
Chants of ‘Garuda Vahana Govinda Govinda...’ echoed across the hill as the curtains were raised at the Vahana Mandapam. Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned with precious jewellery, including Sahasranama Kasula Mala, Chaturbhuja Lakshmi Haram, and Makarakanti, which are adorned to Mula Virat, appeared on His favoured Garuda carrier, enthralling the faithful. By 1 pm, TTD reported 1.5 lakh attendees, with numbers swelling to 2.4 lakh by 3 pm, filling all galleries along Four Mada Streets.
Despite intermittent rain, the pilgrim count reached nearly 4 lakh by the time the procession reached its peak.
The TTD even allowed devotees into the service queue line just before the procession to accommodate the massive crowd. To ensure every devotee could witness Lord Venkateswara, the TTD, headed by Chairman BR Naidu and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, organised four separate queues along the Four Mada Streets.
Huge turnout at shrine due to Tamil Puratasi
Pilgrims entered in single-file lines just before the procession reached each street, and exited after viewing the Vahana Seva. The Garuda Seva, observed in all 108 Sri Vaishnava Divya Desams, is believed to bestow boons, absolve sins, and bring prosperity to devotees.
This year’s significant surge in turnout attributed to the auspicious Tamil Puratasi Saturday, followed by Sunday. Anticipating the rush, the TTD implemented robust security measures, 24/7 Annaprasadam, refreshments, and drinking water supply across 120-plus galleries with a capacity of nearly 2 lakh pilgrims. Additional measures included a two-wheeler ban on ghat roads from 9 pm on September 27 to 6 am on September 29 to ease traffic, digital tracking bands for children, and vulnerable persons, and 23 giant LED screens along the Four Mada Streets, with 13 more outside for devotees unable to enter galleries.
Earlier, the vibrant Mohini Avataram procession captivated devotees. Lord Malayappa Swamy, dressed as the enchanting Jaganmohini in exquisite female attire with dazzling jewels and flowers, was carried on a magnificently adorned palanquin, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.