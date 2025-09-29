Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu calls on DyCM Pawan Kalyan, both discuss Andhra's key agenda

They also discussed the conduct of the GST Utsav, a programme under GST 2.0 reforms, aimed at promoting tax-related awareness in the state.
AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday
AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday(Photo I Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his Hyderabad residence on Sunday to enquire about his health as he recovers from a severe fever. CM Naidu expressed his wishes for Pawan Kalyan’s speedy recovery during the visit.

The leaders also discussed several key initiatives. They reviewed preparations for the launch of a welfare scheme for auto drivers, set to commence on October 4, 2025. Pawan Kalyan expressed confidence that the scheme would be well-received, much like other state programmes.

They also discussed the conduct of the GST Utsav, a programme under GST 2.0 reforms, aimed at promoting tax-related awareness in the state.

The meeting also covered arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Srisailam on October 16, 2025, including plans for a successful roadshow. Another key topic was the Mega DSC recruitment drive, through which 15,941 teacher positions will be filled.

Kalyan praised the initiative, noting that the distribution of appointment letters to selected candidates would boost confidence and inspiration among the youth. The leaders emphasised the importance of executing these programmes.

CM Chandrababu Naidu
Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com