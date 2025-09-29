CM Chandrababu Naidu to offer silk robes to Goddess Saraswati today

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri as the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga Devi, will be adorned in the sacred alankaram of Sri Saraswati Devi on Monday, coinciding with Moolanakshatram. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family, is scheduled to offer silk robes to the Goddess during his visit at 3:30 pm.

The day holds special significance as it marks the birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga, drawing lakhs of devotees to the temple. Anticipating a heavy turnout, temple authorities, district administration, and police have finalised extensive arrangements during a review meeting held at the Model Guest House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu, Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and others.