CM Chandrababu Naidu to offer silk robes to Goddess Saraswati today

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri as the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga Devi, will be adorned in the sacred alankaram of Sri Saraswati Devi on Monday, coinciding with Moolanakshatram. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family, is scheduled to offer silk robes to the Goddess during his visit at 3:30 pm.
The day holds special significance as it marks the birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga, drawing lakhs of devotees to the temple. Anticipating a heavy turnout, temple authorities, district administration, and police have finalised extensive arrangements during a review meeting held at the Model Guest House on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu, Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and others.
Security has been heightened across the hill shrine and surrounding areas in view of the Chief Minister’s visit. Measures include integrated surveillance systems, additional barricading, traffic regulation and deployment of special forces to manage crowd flow and prevent congestion. Fifteen holding areas have been set up to streamline queues from Lord Vinayaka Swamy temple on Canal Road.
To ensure a smooth darshan experience, temple management has extended darshan timings, added queue lines and upgraded infrastructure. Priority is being given to common pilgrims, with facilities such as continuous drinking water supply, temporary sanitation units and expanded Annaprasadam counters. Volunteers will assist devotees, and medical teams will remain on standby.
On Sunday, over 1.2 lakh devotees visited the temple to witness the deity adorned as Sri Maha Chandi Devi. The temple earned Rs 38 lakh through special poojas, laddu prasadams, hundi offerings and tonsuring tickets.