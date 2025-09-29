‘Efforts on to tap local power output’: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has announced that, from November 2025, electricity tariffs will be reduced by 13 paise per unit, fulfilling the coalition government’s pre-election promise to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Amaravati on Sunday, the minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for imposing heavy electricity charges and mismanaging the power sector, while crediting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s expertise for driving reforms that enable this tariff reduction. He assured further efforts to minimize consumer costs in the coming days.

The minister accused the YSRCP government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of hiking electricity charges nine times during its five-year tenure, treating the power sector as a revenue source and burdening citizens with over Rs 18,000 crore in additional costs. This included Rs 3,000 crore in 2021-22, Rs 6,073 crore in 2022-23, and a provisional Rs 9,300 crore in 2023-24, alongside an extra 40 paise per unit.

The YSRCP’s policies, he said, led to a Rs 1.25 lakh crore debt for the power sector, crippled infrastructure, and cancelled power purchase agreements (PPAs) out of vindictiveness, resulting in Rs 9,000 crore in penalties paid to companies for unused power.