Ex-Andhra MLA files SC/ST case against owners of Janmabhoomi Homes

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh SC Corporation chairman and former Tatikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi has filed an SC/ST and cheating case against Janmabhoomi Homes Private Limited owners Narne Appa Rao and Narne Sreenivas Rao in Raidurg.

V Sridevi, along with her husband Dr Kammela Sreedhar, purchased an open plot from the accused at Raidurg. Although handed over with a basement, revenue authorities objected when she attempted to build a compound wall, stating part of the land was government property.

In 2021, during police mediation, the accused agreed to exchange the plot for two flats and prepared a provisional deed for registration before August 2023. However, they allegedly reneged. Sridevi further stated another 267 sq yd plot she purchased was smaller than claimed, with 112 sq yds lost to nala restrictions. Despite promises of compensation, nothing materialised.

On her complaint, the Rangareddy district collector reclaimed about 3,000 sq yds of prime government land, demolishing walls and gates. Sridevi alleged the accused bore a grudge and, when repeatedly approached, Appa Rao abused her and issued threats. Raidurg police registered a case.