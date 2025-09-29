Gurram Jashuva’s poetry stirred social awareness: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Sunday paid rich tributes to Padma Bhushan Gurram Jashuva, describing him as a poet who wielded his pen to combat social evils and champion justice.

The occasion marked the 130th birth anniversary of the literary icon, celebrated at the Pingali Venkaiah Conference Hall in Vijayawada by the Department of Language and Culture.

Durgesh inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp and presented the Gurram Jashuva Awards 2025 to five distinguished contributors to Telugu literature — Dr. Kanakadurga Prasad Rao, Dr. Palaparthi Sridhar, Meesala Laxman, Potluri Harikrishna and K. Guruvamma. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

He also released two literary works: Vishwanarudu by Language and Culture Department Director Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao, and Muktamani Padyasatakam by Kala Ratna Dr. Palaparthi Sridhar. Additionally, he unveiled the poster for the upcoming World Telugu Poets Conference, scheduled for 27–28 December.