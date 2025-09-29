Operational guidelines for Tourism Policy released in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government released operational guidelines for the Tourism Policy 2024-29 on Sunday, aimed at ensuring that benefits and incentives under the policy reach eligible tourism stakeholders smoothly, transparently, and on time.

The guidelines serve as a rulebook for applicants, clearly defining eligibility, verification procedures, and step-by-step instructions to claim government support. They also outline the responsibilities of departments and officials in approving and disbursing incentives, as well as procedures for inspections and monitoring.

According to officials, the guidelines are intended to eliminate delays, confusion, and mismanagement in implementing tourism-related initiatives. They detail the constitution of committees for approvals, duties of conveners, and mechanisms for transparent fund release.

Tourism department sources said the policy covers a wide range of incentives and benefits designed to promote investment in tourism infrastructure and services across the state. Enterprises can apply for these incentives by following the process set out in the guidelines, with strict timelines to ensure timely decisions and disbursement.