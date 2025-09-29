Sacred groves of Andhra Pradesh face decline: Study

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new study has brought attention to the ecological and cultural importance of sacred groves in Andhra Pradesh, while noting their steady decline due to modernisation and development pressures.
The study, titled “A Preliminary Floristic Exploration in Thimmappakonda Sacred Grove, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh State” by Miryala R Lakshmi P A Panuganti S Rani V J S Nagendra C, Akkulanna S, and Naik M C, documented the floristic diversity of one of the State’s prominent groves.
Field surveys conducted between 2013 and 2024 included photographic documentation, and specimen collection, with flowering and fruiting periods critically observed.
The study revealed that Thimmappakonda Sacred Grove alone hosts 380 wild and naturalised species, comprising 42 trees, 54 shrubs, 246 herbs, 37 climbers, and one liana, belonging to 242 genera and 63 families.
Sacred groves, locally called Pavithravanas, are traditionally dedicated to local deities, and Hindu gods such as Shiva, Rudrakoteswara, Hanuman, Saraswati, Thimmaraya Swamy, Gangamma, Nagadevatha, Chennakesava, Narasimha and Akkamma. Researchers stated that sacred groves serve as important biodiversity repositories, conserving rare and endemic plants. Ecologically, they regulate microclimates, prevent soil erosion, and act as carbon sinks.
Culturally, they sustain traditional practices, with communities often believing that their welfare and security depend on the blessings of the grove’s deity. Despite this significance, the study observed that many groves are being altered.
The study noted that modernisation of temples has frequently resulted in the clearing of vegetation, weakening the traditional protection offered by religious taboos.
The researchers noted that sacred groves serve as biodiversity hotspots, and are often the last refuge for endemic species. They mentioned that cultural and spiritual practices have historically contributed to the preservation of these groves.
According to the study, while over 13,000 sacred groves have been formally documented in India, estimates suggest that the actual number could range between 1,00,000 and 1,50,000. The researchers stated that these groves, though small in total area, play a vital role in carbon sequestration, soil conservation, and microclimate regulation.
The authors noted that sacred groves are not unique to India. Similar culturally protected forest patches exist in Ghana, Senegal, Sumatra, and Bangladesh.
Within India, groves are known by various regional names, including Devrai in Maharashtra, Oran in Rajasthan, Sarpa Kavu in Kerala, and Law Lyngdoh in Meghalaya.
The study concluded that floristic exploration is essential to catalogue various species, assess ecological resilience, and identify threats such as deforestation, grazing, and invasive plants.