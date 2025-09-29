Sacred groves of Andhra Pradesh face decline: Study

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new study has brought attention to the ecological and cultural importance of sacred groves in Andhra Pradesh, while noting their steady decline due to modernisation and development pressures.

The study, titled “A Preliminary Floristic Exploration in Thimmappakonda Sacred Grove, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh State” by Miryala R Lakshmi P A Panuganti S Rani V J S Nagendra C, Akkulanna S, and Naik M C, documented the floristic diversity of one of the State’s prominent groves.

Field surveys conducted between 2013 and 2024 included photographic documentation, and specimen collection, with flowering and fruiting periods critically observed.

The study revealed that Thimmappakonda Sacred Grove alone hosts 380 wild and naturalised species, comprising 42 trees, 54 shrubs, 246 herbs, 37 climbers, and one liana, belonging to 242 genera and 63 families.

Sacred groves, locally called Pavithravanas, are traditionally dedicated to local deities, and Hindu gods such as Shiva, Rudrakoteswara, Hanuman, Saraswati, Thimmaraya Swamy, Gangamma, Nagadevatha, Chennakesava, Narasimha and Akkamma. Researchers stated that sacred groves serve as important biodiversity repositories, conserving rare and endemic plants. Ecologically, they regulate microclimates, prevent soil erosion, and act as carbon sinks.

Culturally, they sustain traditional practices, with communities often believing that their welfare and security depend on the blessings of the grove’s deity. Despite this significance, the study observed that many groves are being altered.