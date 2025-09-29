Speed Post revamped with digital features in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Posts has announced a revamp of its Inland Speed Post service for documents, introducing new digital features and a revised tariff effective October 1, 2025, as per Gazette Notification No. 4256 dated September 25, 2025.

Launched on August 1, 1986, to provide fast and reliable delivery of letters and parcels across India, Speed Post has been a trusted service competing with private couriers.

To maintain its edge and address rising operational costs, the department has upgraded the service with features like OTP-based secure delivery, optional registration for addressee-specific delivery, online booking and payment, SMS notifications, real-time tracking, and user registration for a personalised experience.

Each value-added service—OTP delivery and registration — carries a nominal fee of Rs 5 per item, plus applicable GST, ensuring secure handovers to intended recipients.

The tariff, last revised in Oct 2012, has been adjusted to sustain improvements. For documents up to 50 grams, the base rate is Rs 19 for local delivery and Rs 47 for distances up to 2,000 km and beyond. For 51-250 grams, rates range from Rs 24 (local) to Rs 77 (over 2k km), and for 251-500 grams, from Rs 28 (local) to Rs 93 (over 2,000 km), with GST extra.