VROs, VRAs in Andhra Pradesh express concern over issues affecting field-level officials

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) associations convened their first joint State-level executive meeting at Revenue Bhavan, Lenin Centre, Vijayawada, to address critical issues affecting grassroots revenue officials.

Chaired by AP VRO Association president Kona Anjaneya Kumar and AP VRA Association president Garikapati Brahmayya, the meeting saw participation from State and district leaders, with Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, AP Revenue Employees Association pesident and AP JAC Amaravati Chairman, as the chief guest.

Speakers voiced deep concerns over stagnant VRA salaries, unchanged under the previous YSRCP government despite inflation, and urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to revise them promptly, recalling his earlier pay hikes in 2014 and 2019.

They demanded merit-based promotions for eligible VRAs to roles like Night Watchman, Attender, and VRO, citing career stagnation. Excessive workloads were a focal point, with calls for adequate time, funding, and technical training to deliver quality services amidst growing digital demands. Leaders emphasisd that while VROs and VRAs are committed, insufficient support hampers efficiency.

Venkateswarlu urged both associations to strengthen their unity and advocacy, citing AP JAC Amaravati’s past successes, and congratulated Srinivasarao Bommidipalli on his election as VRO Association State vce pesident.

The meeting resolved to press the coalition government to act swiftly to avoid protests, building on its prior employee welfare commitments.