Andhra Pradesh CM offers silk robes to Goddess Durga on Moola Nakshatram

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, offered Pattu Vastrams (silk robes) to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga, adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi, at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Monday, marking the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshatram.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, and NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha welcomed the Chief Minister and his wife with temple honours, including Poornakumbham. Vedic scholars performed rituals and draped a holy cloth around the CM before the couple offered silk robes on behalf of the State government.

Following darshan, Naidu received Vedaashirvachanam and theertha prasadam. Minister Ramanarayana Reddy presented a portrait of the Goddess to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media, Naidu expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and highlighted the government’s focus on prioritising common devotees by regulating VIP darshan. He noted the use of advanced surveillance technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance security.

Naidu announced plans to further develop the temple with improved amenities for pilgrims. “I feel fortunate to offer silk robes to Goddess Durga. I prayed for the happiness and well-being of the people. With Her grace, the Krishna River is flowing abundantly and our projects are full,” he said.

He praised the NTR district administration for managing the festivities, noting that over 8 lakh devotees had visited the temple, with 1.2 lakh arriving by 4 pm on Monday.

Infrastructure updates include a Rs 26 crore Nitya Annadanam complex to serve 1,500 devotees daily, expected to open in six months, and a Rs 27 crore Laddu prasadam kitchen to be completed in three months. An elevated queue line in Kanaka Durga Nagar is also underway.