Andhra Pradesh ministers invite South Korean investors to CII Partnership Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers Dr P Narayana and BC Janardhan Reddy continued their South Korea tour on Monday, holding a series of meetings with leading industrial giants and business groups in Seoul to attract investments into the state.

Accompanied by officials of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) and Indian Embassy, the ministers extended invitations to South Korean companies to participate in the CII Partnership Summit scheduled for November 14-15 in Visakhapatnam.

They highlighted investment opportunities under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and assured global investors of AP’s investor-friendly policies.

In the morning session, the ministers met with Indian Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Nishan Kant Singh and First Secretary Sanjana Arya, discussing collaborative opportunities.

Later, they held talks with LG Chem, the ninth-largest chemical company in the world, and invited its top management to consider expanding operations in Andhra Pradesh. They also met executives of LS Group, South Korea’s leading electronics and energy conglomerate, to pitch investment prospects.

In the afternoon, the delegation held discussions with Shoeall Co., Ltd CEO Lee Cheong-geun, whose firm specializes in medical and smart footwear.