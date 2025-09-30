APPHCDA stir: State government deploys doctors at PHCs

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre Doctors Association’s decision to suspend outpatient and emergency services across all 1,142 PHCs in the State from Tuesday, the Health Department has deployed doctors from district and teaching hospitals to ensure no disruption in medical services at PHCs.

As many as 1,014 PG students, senior residents, and MBBS tutors, 1,017 MBBS doctors from other hospitals, have been assigned to PHCs.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare G Veerapandian on Monday termed the APPHCDA agitation unjustifiable, mentioning a recent GO allotting 15% clinical and 30% non-clinical PG seats for in-service doctors.

Approximately 1,000 PG doctors will join duties from November, vacancies in secondary hospital will be filled by 2027, and teaching hospitals by 2028.

The government has appealed to PHC doctors to end their strike, and resume duties to avoid disruption in medical services.

PHC staff have been instructed to avoid leaves, stay vigilant in emergencies, and coordinate with the 108 ambulance services.