APSCHE extends UG admission registration through OAMDC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the Phase-II registration deadline for undergraduate admissions through the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) to October 3. This applies to conventional UG courses such as B.A., B.Com., and B.Sc. across all State degree colleges for the 2025-26 academic year.

Registrations will continue until October 3, with certificate verification from September 27 to October 4. Candidates can select web options between September 29 and October 6, with changes allowed on October 7. Seat allotments will be announced on October 10, and students must report to colleges between October 11 and 13. Authorities have urged timely completion to avoid last-minute technical issues.

In addition, APSCHE announced that the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET-2024) will be conducted by Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Tirupati, from November 3 to 7. Online registration starts on October 7, following a detailed notification due on October 6.

APRCET-2024 facilitates admissions into Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes in universities across Andhra Pradesh.