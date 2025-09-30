Doctors to suspend OP, emergency services at 1,142 PHCs in Andhra Pradesh from today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre Doctors Association (APPHCDA) has announced the suspension of outpatient and emergency services across all 1,142 PHCs in the State from Tuesday.

The association suspended outpatient services at the PHCs across the State on Monday, demanding solution to the long pending issues of doctors.

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare invited APPHCDA leaders for talks to resolve the issue promptly. But the talks failed, and the APPHCDA had decided to intensify its stir.

The suspension of outpatient and emergency services at the PHCs is likely to hit 1 lakh patients a day on an average, particularly in rural and tribal areas, where around 2,800 doctors serve local communities.

Services at 10,051 Health and Wellness Clinics are also likely to be hit as they cannot function independently in the absence of PHC medical officers.

The association has planned a series of protests, including sit-ins at the district centres on September 30, October 1, and 2 to step up pressure on the government.

A statewide hunger strike will be launched in Vijayawada on October 3 as part of the stir.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vinod, treasurer and official spokesperson of the association, said they formally informed the government about their decision to suspend outpatient services at the PHCs on September 26, if their long-pending issues were not resolved.