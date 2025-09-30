Ensure GST 2.0 benefits reach all: 20-Point Programme chairman

GUNTUR: Chairman of the 20-Point Programme, Lanka Dinakar, called on authorities to make the benefits of recent GST 2.0 reforms accessible to every consumer during a conference at Yatri Niwas, organised under the chairmanship of BJP Bapatla District President Bangaru Babu.

Dinakar highlighted how the GST reforms boost purchasing power and positively affect the national economy.

The event was attended by officials from the Commercial Taxes Department, auditors, chartered accountants, lawyers, doctors, and consumers.

Describing it as a privilege to be the chief guest at the awareness programme titled ‘Super GST – Super Savings’, Dinakar emphasised the responsibility of GST officials to efficiently implement reforms aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Key changes include the GST Council’s 56th meeting decision to reduce four tax slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to just two slabs—5% and 18%.