Forest department to impose hefty penalties on violators in Nallamala to protect wildlife

ONGOLE: To safeguard wildlife and the environment, the Forest Department has announced that penalties will be imposed on individuals violating regulations while travelling through the Nallamala–NSTR limits.

This move comes amid increasing pilgrim traffic along the Dornala–Srisailam and Srisailam–Atmakur routes during the current Dasara celebrations and the upcoming auspicious Karthika month.

On Sunday evening, Forest officials conducted vehicle checks in Cumbham and Ardhaveedu mandals. Additionally, posters and banners outlining the dos and don’ts within forest areas have been displayed at check posts and other key locations to raise awareness among passengers and pilgrims.

According to a Forest Department officer from Markapur–NSTR, fines will be imposed on those violating environmental and wildlife protection rules. Smoking or drinking within forest limits will attract a fine of Rs 1,000. Similarly, littering with plastic or other waste will also result in a Rs 1,000 penalty.

Feeding monkeys or any wild animals is prohibited and punishable by a Rs 1,000 fine.

Unauthorised vehicle parking and exceeding the 30 km/h speed limit in forest areas will each attract fines of Rs 500 per offense.