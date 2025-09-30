Liquor scam: Conditional bail granted to Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: wa major development in the alleged sensational multi-crore liquor scam case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada on Monday granted conditional bail to Rajampet MP and senior YSRCP leader PV Mithun Reddy.

Subsequently, Mithun Reddy was released from prison around 5 pm. He was mentioned as fourth accused in the FIR and was arrested on July 20, and has been lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail for the past 71 days.

While hearing the bail petition, the court ordered his release on a surety of ` 2 lakh surety and directed him to sign before the investigating officer twice a week.

Conditions also prohibit him from contacting witnesses, speaking publicly on the case, or leaving the country without permission.

The liquor scam, pegged at nearly Rs 3,500 crore, centres on alleged irregularities in formulation of new liquor policy, licence allocation and supply of liquor during the previous YSRCP government.

The SIT alleges that commissions from distilleries were laundered through shell companies and front men, with Mithun Reddy playing a key role in financial management and diversion of funds.

The SIT has arrested several accused, attached properties worth over `60 crore, and examined nearly 270 witnesses.