Rain and thunderstorms likely for two days in Coastal Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the next few days in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has reported fluctuating flood levels in the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

As of 6 pm Monday, the Prakasam Barrage recorded an inflow and outflow of 6,61,960 cusecs, prompting a second-level flood warning. Officials anticipate the floodwater may rise to 7 lakh cusecs.

At Bhadrachalam, the Godavari river stood at 45.70 feet, while the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage recorded an inflow of 9,71,784 cusecs.

A first-level flood warning is expected by night, with water levels in the river projected to reach 12 to 12.5 lakh cusecs by Tuesday.

To manage potential emergencies, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kurnool districts.

Residents in low-lying areas near the Krishna and Godavari rivers are advised to remain vigilant.