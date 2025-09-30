Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurates UDAN Yatri Cafe at Vijayawada International Airport

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu, said on Monday that India’s aviation sector has witnessed revolutionary growth over the past decade.

Highlighting the impact of strong Central government decisions and connectivity initiatives reaching remote towns, he noted that the country now has 160 operational airports, up from just 74 ten years ago. As a result, even smaller towns now enjoy flight services, making air travel more accessible and affordable for the common man.

“Our primary goal is to extend air connectivity to more towns, build new terminals, and provide facilities that meet international standards. The central government is committed to making aviation a regular mode of travel for ordinary citizens,” the Minister said.

On the occasion, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Vijayawada International Airport, along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath. The cafe aims to offer passengers affordable snacks and drinking water, enhancing their airport experience.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that to meet the growing passenger demand, the government has fast-tracked the construction of a new terminal at Vijayawada Airport. “Within the next two to three months, this terminal will be inaugurated. With modern amenities, Vijayawada International Airport will gain special recognition across the country,” he added.

He further stressed that airport development goes beyond runways and terminals. “It also means ensuring affordable facilities for the common man,” he said.

MP Kesineni Sivanath lauded the initiatives, noting that falling airfares have significantly boosted middle-class travel. He said the UDAN Yatri Cafe would be especially beneficial for passengers. He highlighting the airport’s development. He also announced that under Minister Naidu’s leadership, new flight services to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Kochi, and Pune would be launched.

Vijayawada Airport Director M Lakshmikant Reddy and other officials were present at the event.