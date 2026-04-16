Minister Gottipati congratulates Nara Lokesh on his elevation

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar expressed happiness over the appointment of Minister Nara Lokesh as the National Working President of the TDP. He said the appointment was a recognition of Lokesh’s effective leadership and noted that the youth are showing greater enthusiasm to work under him.

Ravi Kumar added that Lokesh had responded to critics through the ‘Yuvagalam Padayatra’ and played a key role in bringing recognition to the state as Minister for Education and IT, particularly in attracting investments on par with developed states. He expressed confidence that announced party committees would further strengthen the party.

Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy also conveyed his congratulations, describing Lokesh’s appointment as a proud moment for the party. He extended best wishes for Lokesh’s new responsibilities.

Meanwhile, newly appointed TDP National Vice‑President Dr Nukasani Balaji met Swamy on Wednesday to thank him for his support. Dr Swamy congratulated Balaji and expressed confidence that the new committees would help strengthen the party at the national level.